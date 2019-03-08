Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Denny Construction Ltd

PUBLISHED: 00:00 26 March 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

EAMON DENNY trading as Denny Construction Ltd of Fox Hill, Sheringwood, Beeston Regis, Sheringham NR26 8TS is applying for a licence to use Fox Hill, Sheringwood, Beeston Regis, Sheringham NR26 8TS as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 0 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Are you too scared to use public or office toilets?

Ah, the joy of a familiar toilet. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

An unbroken record set 63 years ago could be wrong

Ralph Hunt

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Police use a helicopter, drone and dogs to search for driver who drove the wrong way down the A11

Police used a drone to try and track the driver of a vehicle they had been chasing on the A11 (Picture: Norfolk Police)

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

New chief of Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust announced

Professor Jonathan Warren, new chief executive of Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust. Picture: NSFT

Are you too scared to use public or office toilets?

Ah, the joy of a familiar toilet. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists