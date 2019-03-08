Search

CARL BIRD LIMITED

PUBLISHED: 09:48 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:48 25 March 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

CARL BIRD LIMITED trading as Carl Bird Limited of 23-25 Grammar School Road, North Walsham, Norfolk NR28 9JH is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 7 goods vehicles and 2 trailers at the operating centre at Boundary Pit, Sandy Hills Lane, Worstead, Norfolk NR28 9NA Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

