North Norfolk District Council gives notice that at it’s meeting on the 27th February 2019 it set in accordance with Section 30 of the Local Government Finance Act 1992, the following amounts of Council Tax for the year commencing 1 April 2019, for each of the categories of dwelling in the respective parts of the Council’s area.

Public Notice Archant

North Norfolk District Council Council Tax 2019/2020

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Set Council Tax In Each Area (2019/2020)

Categories of Dwellings (By Valuation Bands)

PARISH OF :- A £ p B £ p C £ p D £ p E £ p F £ p G £ p H £ p

Alby with Thwaite 1,196.42 1,395.82 1,595.23 1,794.63 2,193.44 2,592.25 2,991.06 3,589.27

Aldborough and Thurgarton 1,201.21 1,401.41 1,601.62 1,801.82 2,202.22 2,602.63 3,003.04 3,603.64

Antingham 1,192.32 1,391.04 1,589.76 1,788.48 2,185.92 2,583.37 2,980.81 3,576.97

Ashmanhaugh 1,213.66 1,415.93 1,618.21 1,820.49 2,225.04 2,629.60 3,034.15 3,640.98

Aylmerton 1,199.00 1,398.83 1,598.66 1,798.50 2,198.16 2,597.83 2,997.50 3,597.00

Baconsthorpe 1,216.87 1,419.68 1,622.49 1,825.31 2,230.93 2,636.56 3,042.18 3,650.62

Bacton 1,194.82 1,393.96 1,593.10 1,792.24 2,190.51 2,588.79 2,987.06 3,584.48

Barsham 1,188.70 1,386.81 1,584.93 1,783.05 2,179.28 2,575.52 2,971.75 3,566.10 B

arton Turf 1,193.68 1,392.63 1,591.58 1,790.52 2,188.42 2,586.32 2,984.21 3,581.05

Beckham East/West 1,195.69 1,394.97 1,594.25 1,793.54 2,192.10 2,590.66 2,989.23 3,587.08

Beeston Regis 1,194.71 1,393.83 1,592.94 1,792.06 2,190.30 2,588.54 2,986.78 3,584.13

Binham 1,192.60 1,391.37 1,590.14 1,788.91 2,186.44 2,583.98 2,981.52 3,577.82

Blakeney 1,222.97 1,426.80 1,630.63 1,834.46 2,242.11 2,649.77 3,057.43 3,668.92

Bodham 1,206.44 1,407.51 1,608.58 1,809.66 2,211.81 2,613.95 3,016.10 3,619.32

Brinton 1,192.32 1,391.04 1,589.77 1,788.49 2,185.93 2,583.37 2,980.82 3,576.98

Briston 1,211.76 1,413.72 1,615.69 1,817.65 2,221.57 2,625.49 3,029.42 3,635.30

Catfield 1,199.22 1,399.09 1,598.97 1,798.84 2,198.58 2,598.32 2,998.07 3,597.68

Cley 1,198.34 1,398.06 1,597.78 1,797.51 2,196.95 2,596.40 2,995.85 3,595.02

Colby 1,231.11 1,436.29 1,641.48 1,846.66 2,257.04 2,667.41 3,077.78 3,693.33

Corpusty and Saxthorpe 1,216.67 1,419.44 1,622.22 1,825.00 2,230.56 2,636.11 3,041.67 3,650.01

Cromer 1,238.54 1,444.97 1,651.39 1,857.82 2,270.67 2,683.52 3,096.37 3,715.64

Dilham 1,198.66 1,398.43 1,598.21 1,797.99 2,197.54 2,597.10 2,996.65 3,595.98

East Ruston 1,196.83 1,396.31 1,595.78 1,795.25 2,194.20 2,593.14 2,992.09 3,590.51

Edgefield 1,196.96 1,396.46 1,595.95 1,795.45 2,194.43 2,593.42 2,992.41 3,590.90

Erpingham 1,201.13 1,401.32 1,601.51 1,801.70 2,202.08 2,602.46 3,002.84 3,603.40

Fakenham 1,223.31 1,427.20 1,631.08 1,834.97 2,242.74 2,650.51 3,058.29 3,669.94

Felbrigg 1,208.02 1,409.36 1,610.70 1,812.04 2,214.72 2,617.39 3,020.07 3,624.08

Felmingham 1,181.29 1,378.17 1,575.05 1,771.93 2,165.70 2,559.46 2,953.22 3,543.87

Field Dalling 1,192.79 1,391.58 1,590.38 1,789.18 2,186.78 2,584.38 2,981.97 3,578.37

Fulmodeston 1,201.60 1,401.87 1,602.14 1,802.40 2,202.94 2,603.48 3,004.01 3,604.81

Gimingham 1,205.96 1,406.95 1,607.95 1,808.94 2,210.93 2,612.92 3,014.90 3,617.89

Great Snoring 1,207.87 1,409.18 1,610.49 1,811.80 2,214.43 2,617.05 3,019.67 3,623.61

Gresham 1,204.05 1,404.72 1,605.40 1,806.07 2,207.42 2,608.77 3,010.12 3,612.15

Gunthorpe 1,185.16 1,382.69 1,580.22 1,777.74 2,172.80 2,567.86 2,962.91 3,555.49

Hanworth 1,191.16 1,389.69 1,588.21 1,786.74 2,183.79 2,580.85 2,977.90 3,573.48

Happisburgh 1,185.37 1,382.94 1,580.50 1,778.06 2,173.19 2,568.32 2,963.44 3,556.13

Helhoughton 1,200.04 1,400.05 1,600.05 1,800.06 2,200.08 2,600.09 3,000.11 3,600.13

Hempstead 1,195.24 1,394.45 1,593.66 1,792.87 2,191.29 2,589.70 2,988.12 3,585.74

Hempton 1,248.15 1,456.18 1,664.21 1,872.23 2,288.29 2,704.34 3,120.39 3,744.47

Hickling 1,190.26 1,388.64 1,587.01 1,785.39 2,182.15 2,578.90 2,975.66 3,570.79

High Kelling 1,190.15 1,388.51 1,586.87 1,785.23 2,181.95 2,578.67 2,975.39 3,570.46

Hindolveston 1,209.19 1,410.72 1,612.25 1,813.78 2,216.85 2,619.91 3,022.98 3,627.57

Hindringham 1,197.21 1,396.75 1,596.29 1,795.82 2,194.90 2,593.97 2,993.04 3,591.65

Holkham 1,199.77 1,399.73 1,599.69 1,799.65 2,199.57 2,599.50 2,999.42 3,599.31

Holt 1,222.86 1,426.68 1,630.49 1,834.30 2,241.92 2,649.54 3,057.17 3,668.60

Honing 1,188.20 1,386.23 1,584.26 1,782.30 2,178.36 2,574.43 2,970.50 3,564.60

Horning 1,196.66 1,396.10 1,595.54 1,794.99 2,193.87 2,592.76 2,991.65 3,589.98

Horsey 1,198.43 1,398.17 1,597.91 1,797.65 2,197.12 2,596.60 2,996.08 3,595.30

Hoveton 1,218.10 1,421.12 1,624.13 1,827.15 2,233.18 2,639.22 3,045.25 3,654.30

Ingham 1,181.73 1,378.69 1,575.64 1,772.60 2,166.51 2,560.42 2,954.33 3,545.20

Ingworth 1,220.91 1,424.40 1,627.88 1,831.37 2,238.34 2,645.31 3,052.28 3,662.74

Itteringham 1,204.49 1,405.24 1,605.99 1,806.74 2,208.24 2,609.74 3,011.24 3,613.48

Kelling 1,200.03 1,400.03 1,600.04 1,800.04 2,200.05 2,600.06 3,000.07 3,600.09

Kettlestone 1,201.51 1,401.76 1,602.01 1,802.26 2,202.76 2,603.27 3,003.77 3,604.53

Knapton 1,194.26 1,393.31 1,592.35 1,791.40 2,189.49 2,587.58 2,985.67 3,582.80

Langham 1,200.64 1,400.75 1,600.86 1,800.97 2,201.19 2,601.40 3,001.62 3,601.94

Lessingham 1,185.17 1,382.70 1,580.23 1,777.76 2,172.82 2,567.88 2,962.93 3,555.52

Letheringsett with Glandford 1,186.32 1,384.04 1,581.76 1,779.48 2,174.92 2,570.37 2,965.81 3,558.97

Little Barningham 1,188.32 1,386.37 1,584.43 1,782.48 2,178.59 2,574.69 2,970.80 3,564.96

Little Snoring 1,202.56 1,402.99 1,603.41 1,803.84 2,204.69 2,605.55 3,006.40 3,607.69

Ludham 1,188.44 1,386.52 1,584.59 1,782.67 2,178.82 2,574.96 2,971.11 3,565.34

Matlaske 1,180.17 1,376.86 1,573.56 1,770.26 2,163.65 2,557.04 2,950.43 3,540.52

Melton Constable 1,219.17 1,422.37 1,625.57 1,828.76 2,235.16 2,641.55 3,047.94 3,657.53

Mundesley 1,205.79 1,406.75 1,607.72 1,808.68 2,210.61 2,612.54 3,014.47 3,617.37

Neatishead 1,198.33 1,398.05 1,597.78 1,797.50 2,196.94 2,596.39 2,995.84 3,595.00

North Walsham 1,239.74 1,446.37 1,652.99 1,859.62 2,272.87 2,686.12 3,099.37 3,719.24

Northrepps 1,201.81 1,402.12 1,602.42 1,802.72 2,203.33 2,603.94 3,004.54 3,605.45

Overstrand 1,218.40 1,421.47 1,624.53 1,827.60 2,233.73 2,639.87 3,046.00 3,655.20

Paston 1,220.44 1,423.85 1,627.26 1,830.67 2,237.48 2,644.30 3,051.11 3,661.34

Plumstead 1,212.39 1,414.45 1,616.52 1,818.58 2,222.71 2,626.85 3,030.98 3,637.17

Potter Heigham 1,195.54 1,394.79 1,594.05 1,793.31 2,191.82 2,590.33 2,988.85 3,586.62

Pudding Norton 1,220.64 1,424.08 1,627.52 1,830.96 2,237.84 2,644.72 3,051.60 3,661.92

Raynham 1,199.96 1,399.96 1,599.95 1,799.95 2,199.94 2,599.93 2,999.92 3,599.90

Roughton 1,192.53 1,391.29 1,590.04 1,788.80 2,186.31 2,583.82 2,981.34 3,577.60

Runton 1,189.91 1,388.23 1,586.55 1,784.87 2,181.51 2,578.15 2,974.79 3,569.74

Ryburgh 1,201.68 1,401.97 1,602.25 1,802.53 2,203.09 2,603.65 3,004.22 3,605.06

Salthouse 1,206.50 1,407.59 1,608.67 1,809.76 2,211.92 2,614.09 3,016.26 3,619.52

Scottow 1,207.95 1,409.27 1,610.60 1,811.93 2,214.58 2,617.23 3,019.88 3,623.86

Sculthorpe 1,195.25 1,394.46 1,593.67 1,792.88 2,191.30 2,589.72 2,988.14 3,585.77

Sea Palling 1,220.74 1,424.19 1,627.65 1,831.11 2,238.02 2,644.93 3,051.85 3,662.22

Sheringham 1,248.01 1,456.02 1,664.02 1,872.02 2,288.03 2,704.03 3,120.04 3,744.05

Sidestrand 1,198.65 1,398.43 1,598.21 1,797.98 2,197.54 2,597.09 2,996.64 3,595.97

Skeyton 1,183.86 1,381.17 1,578.48 1,775.79 2,170.41 2,565.03 2,959.65 3,551.58

Sloley 1,197.59 1,397.19 1,596.79 1,796.39 2,195.58 2,594.78 2,993.98 3,592.78

Smallburgh 1,195.82 1,395.13 1,594.43 1,793.74 2,192.35 2,590.96 2,989.57 3,587.48

Southrepps 1,203.80 1,404.44 1,605.07 1,805.71 2,206.98 2,608.25 3,009.51 3,611.42

Stalham 1,227.30 1,431.86 1,636.41 1,840.96 2,250.06 2,659.16 3,068.27 3,681.92

Stibbard 1,202.70 1,403.15 1,603.60 1,804.05 2,204.95 2,605.85 3,006.75 3,608.11

Stiffkey 1,198.57 1,398.34 1,598.10 1,797.86 2,197.39 2,596.92 2,996.44 3,595.73

Stody 1,205.91 1,406.89 1,607.88 1,808.86 2,210.83 2,612.80 3,014.77 3,617.73

Suffield 1,191.85 1,390.49 1,589.13 1,787.77 2,185.06 2,582.34 2,979.62 3,575.55

Sustead 1,196.10 1,395.45 1,594.81 1,794.16 2,192.86 2,591.56 2,990.27 3,588.32

Sutton 1,202.74 1,403.20 1,603.65 1,804.11 2,205.03 2,605.94 3,006.86 3,608.23

Swafield 1,208.62 1,410.06 1,611.50 1,812.94 2,215.81 2,618.69 3,021.57 3,625.88

Swanton Abbott 1,209.93 1,411.59 1,613.24 1,814.90 2,218.21 2,621.53 3,024.84 3,629.81

Swanton Novers 1,241.01 1,447.85 1,654.68 1,861.52 2,275.19 2,688.86 3,102.53 3,723.04

Tattersett 1,183.59 1,380.86 1,578.12 1,775.39 2,169.92 2,564.45 2,958.99 3,550.78

Thornage 1,187.54 1,385.47 1,583.39 1,781.32 2,177.17 2,573.01 2,968.86 3,562.64

Thorpe Market 1,208.81 1,410.28 1,611.75 1,813.22 2,216.16 2,619.10 3,022.03 3,626.44

Thursford 1,197.44 1,397.02 1,596.59 1,796.17 2,195.31 2,594.46 2,993.61 3,592.34

Trimingham 1,222.91 1,426.72 1,630.54 1,834.36 2,242.00 2,649.64 3,057.27 3,668.73

Trunch 1,209.48 1,411.06 1,612.64 1,814.22 2,217.39 2,620.55 3,023.71 3,628.45

Tunstead 1,189.66 1,387.94 1,586.21 1,784.49 2,181.05 2,577.60 2,974.15 3,568.99

Upper Sheringham 1,210.04 1,411.72 1,613.39 1,815.06 2,218.41 2,621.76 3,025.11 3,630.13

Walcott 1,200.02 1,400.03 1,600.03 1,800.04 2,200.05 2,600.06 3,000.07 3,600.08

Walsingham 1,217.90 1,420.88 1,623.86 1,826.85 2,232.81 2,638.78 3,044.75 3,653.70

Warham 1,213.03 1,415.21 1,617.38 1,819.55 2,223.90 2,628.25 3,032.59 3,639.11

Wells-next-the-Sea 1,218.55 1,421.64 1,624.74 1,827.83 2,234.01 2,640.20 3,046.38 3,655.66

Weybourne 1,210.61 1,412.38 1,614.15 1,815.92 2,219.45 2,622.99 3,026.53 3,631.84

Wickmere 1,214.82 1,417.29 1,619.76 1,822.23 2,227.18 2,632.12 3,037.06 3,644.47

Wighton 1,198.71 1,398.50 1,598.28 1,798.07 2,197.64 2,597.21 2,996.79 3,596.14

Witton 1,193.81 1,392.77 1,591.74 1,790.71 2,188.65 2,586.58 2,984.52 3,581.43

Wiveton 1,207.87 1,409.18 1,610.49 1,811.80 2,214.42 2,617.05 3,019.67 3,623.61

Wood Norton 1,195.24 1,394.44 1,593.65 1,792.86 2,191.27 2,589.68 2,988.10 3,585.72

Worstead 1,193.12 1,391.97 1,590.82 1,789.68 2,187.38 2,585.09 2,982.80 3,579.36

All Other Parts of the Council’s Area:

1,176.06 1,372.07 1,568.08 1,764.09 2,156.11 2,548.13 2,940.15 3,528.18

Included in the above figures are the following amounts (at Band D) in respect of :-

£ p

Norfolk County Council £1,362.24

Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner £253.08

North Norfolk District Council £148.77

N Baker & S Blatch Corporate Directors and Head of Paid Service