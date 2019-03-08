Search

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE/CLUB CERTIFICATE

PUBLISHED: 00:00 14 March 2019

TAKE NOTICE that East of England Co-operative Society Ltd has applied to South Norfolk Council for a Premises Licence/Club Certificate

TAKE NOTICE that East of England Co-operative Society Ltd Has applied to South Norfolk Council for a Premises Licence/ Club Certificate For the Co-op Foodstore, Norwich Road, New Costessey, Norfolk, NR5 0EX

Statement of the licensable activities proposed. Sale of alcohol by retail for consumption off the premises Monday to Sunday (including Good Friday): 06:00 to 23:00 Any person wishing to object to the grant of the Licence or view the register of licensable premises/clubs should write to the Licensing Team, South Norfolk Council, Swan Lane, Long Stratton, Norwich, NR15 2XE.

It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.

Objections must be received by South Norfolk Council in writing no later than 28th March 2019

