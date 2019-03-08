NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE/CLUB CERTIFICATE

Public Notices Archant

TAKE NOTICE that East of England Co-operative Society Ltd has applied for a Premises Licence/Club Certificate

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE/CLUB CERTIFICATE UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003

TAKE NOTICE that East of England Co-operative Society Ltd Has applied to South Norfolk Council for a Premises Licence/ Club Certificate For the East of England Co-op, 32 Lime Tree Avenue, Wymondham, Norwich, NR18 0HH

Statement of the licensable activities proposed. Sale of alcohol by retail for consumption off the premises Monday to Sunday (including Good Friday): 06:00 to 23:00

Any person wishing to object to the grant of the Licence or view the register of licensable premises/clubs should write to the Licensing Team, South Norfolk Council, Swan Lane, Long Stratton, Norwich, NR15 2XE.

It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.

Objections must be received by South Norfolk Council in writing no later than 28th March 2019