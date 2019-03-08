East of England Co-operative Society Limited

Public Notice Archant

Notice of Application to vary a Premises Licence under the Licensing Act 2003

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

TAKE NOTICE that East of England Co-operative Society Limited has applied to Broadland District Council for a Premises Licence for the East of England Co-op 113-117 Crostwick Lane, Spixworth, Norwich NR10 3AF. The licensable activities proposed to continue at the premises consist of: Sale of Alcohol by Retail for Consumption Off the Premises and the changes the applicant is applying for are Monday to Sunday (including Good Friday). 06:00-23:00. Any person wishing to object to the grant of the Licence should write to the Licensing Team, Broadland District Council, Thorpe Lodge, 1 Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich NR7 0DU. The licensing register can be inspected during the Council’s normal opening hours at the Council offices. It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000. Objections must be received by the Broadland District Council Licensing Team in writing no later than: 27th March 2019.