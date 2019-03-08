Search

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 18 March 2019

Richard Long Transport Limited is applying for a licence to use Whitehall Farm

Richard Long Transport Limited of Whitehall Farm, Crownthorpe, Wicklewood, Wymondham, NR18 9EP is applying for a licence to use Whitehall Farm, Crownthorpe, Wicklewood, Wymondham, NR18 9EP as an operating centre for 24 goods vehicles and 32 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 366 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice.

Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

