Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

East of England Co-operative Society Limited

PUBLISHED: 00:00 12 March 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Notice of an Application to vary a Premises Licence/ Club Premises Certificate Under the Licensing Act 2003

Name of applicant/club: East of England Co-operative Society Limited. Premises address to which application refers: East of England Co-op Heyford Road Norwich NR6 6GB. In the absence of a postal address, a description sufficient to identify the location and extent of the premises/ qualifying club: N/A. Proposed variation to licensable/ qualifying club activities: To vary the licence for the sale of alcohol by retail for consumption off the premises as follows: Monday to Sunday (including Good Friday): 06:00 – 23:00. Representations about this application should be made in writing to: Licensing Team, Norwich City Council, City Hall, St Peters Street, Norwich, NR2 1NH. Representations must be received by 26th March 2019. The application may be viewed 09:00-17:00hrs Monday-Friday, in the Register held at the above offices. N.B. IT IS AN OFFENCE, UNDER SECTION 158 OF THE LICENSING ACT 2003. TO MAKE A FALSE STATEMENT IN OR IN CONNECTION WITH THIS APPLICATION. THOSE WHO MAKE A FALSE STATEMENT MAY BE LIABLE ON SUMMARY CONVICTION TO A FINE OF ANY AMOUNT.

Most Read

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Popular hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Worker suffocated when clothes got caught in machine bought on eBay, court hears

James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident in Besthorpe. Picture courtesy of Kevin Copplestone.

Teenager and 25-year-old arrested following burglary

A man in breach of his bail conditions was arrested after an off-duty police officer spotted him. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

Popular hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Woman punched in the face in car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham. Picture: Google

Flight from Norwich Airport cancelled

A KLM flight from Norwich Airport to Amsterdam was cancelled on Monday. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Popular hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Worker suffocated when clothes got caught in machine bought on eBay, court hears

James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident in Besthorpe. Picture courtesy of Kevin Copplestone.

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

WATCH: Police called to McDonald’s following threat to stab woman

Norfolk Police lead away a man from McDonalds on the Haymarket in Norwich
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists