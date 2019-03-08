Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Notice of an Application to vary a Premises Licence/Club

PUBLISHED: 00:00 11 March 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Premises Certificate Under the Licensing Act 2003

Name of applicant/club: East of England Co-operative Society Limited

Premises address to which application refers: East of England Co-op 154 Unthank Road Norwich NR2 2AB

In the absence of a postal address, a description sufficient to identify the location and extent of the premises/ qualifying club: N/A

Proposed variation to licensable/ qualifying club activities: To vary the licence for the sale of alcohol by retail for consumption off the premises as follows:

Monday to Sunday (including Good Friday): 06:00 – 23:00

Representations about this application should be made in writing to: Licensing Team, Norwich City Council, City Hall, St Peters Street, Norwich, NR2 1NH

Representations must be received by 26th March 2019

The application may be viewed 09:00-17:00hrs Monday-Friday, in the Register held at the above offices.

N.B. IT IS AN OFFENCE, UNDER SECTION 158 OF THE LICENSING ACT 2003, TO MAKE A FALSE STATEMENT IN OR IN CONNECTION WITH THIS APPLICATION. THOSE WHO MAKE A FALSE STATEMENT MAY BE LIABLE ON SUMMARY CONVICTION TO A FINE OF ANY AMOUNT.

Most Read

Distress as residents told they must give up their pets or face legal action

Clevedon House, Cromer, residents Esme Gubbins, 56, with her daughter, Salima, 14, and their pet dog, Eddy. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

‘It’s my last resort’: Norwich singleton to marry total stranger on TV

Total strangers Verity and Jack tie the knot in the new series of Married At First Sight (Picture: Channel 4/Indigo Wild Studio)

New pictures show development progress of brand new retail park

The new Gateway Retail Park, Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Disabled woman jumps off scooter in the nick of time before it plunges into river

A disabled woman was able to jump off her mobility scooter before it plunged into the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Dangerous signs of dehydration in elderly people being missed by care workers, study finds

The University of East Anglia (UEA) looked at ways carers assessed dehydration in older people across Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: Denise Bradley

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Distress as residents told they must give up their pets or face legal action

Clevedon House, Cromer, residents Esme Gubbins, 56, with her daughter, Salima, 14, and their pet dog, Eddy. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

‘It’s my last resort’: Norwich singleton to marry total stranger on TV

Total strangers Verity and Jack tie the knot in the new series of Married At First Sight (Picture: Channel 4/Indigo Wild Studio)

New pictures show development progress of brand new retail park

The new Gateway Retail Park, Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Disabled woman jumps off scooter in the nick of time before it plunges into river

A disabled woman was able to jump off her mobility scooter before it plunged into the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Dangerous signs of dehydration in elderly people being missed by care workers, study finds

The University of East Anglia (UEA) looked at ways carers assessed dehydration in older people across Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: Denise Bradley

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Disabled woman jumps off scooter in the nick of time before it plunges into river

A disabled woman was able to jump off her mobility scooter before it plunged into the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Road clear following earlier crash

Mill Lane in Burgh Castle is partially blocked following a crash involving a BMW. Picture: Jennie Emmerson

Dangerous signs of dehydration in elderly people being missed by care workers, study finds

The University of East Anglia (UEA) looked at ways carers assessed dehydration in older people across Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police launch new operation to combat knife crime

Suffolk Police is launching its week of action for Operation Sceptre. Left to right, Inspecter Shawn Wakeling and Sergeant Phil Lee. Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘It’s my last resort’: Norwich singleton to marry total stranger on TV

Total strangers Verity and Jack tie the knot in the new series of Married At First Sight (Picture: Channel 4/Indigo Wild Studio)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists