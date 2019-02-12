SOUTH NORFOLK COUNCIL

NOTICE OF CHANGES IN COUNCIL TAX DISCOUNT FOR 2019/20

Notice is hereby given that at its meeting on 18th February 2019 in accordance with Section 11A of the Local Government Finance Act 1992, as enacted by Section 75 of the Local Government Act 2003, Section 11B of the Local Government Finance Act 1992 as enacted by Section 11 and Section 12 of the Local Government Finance Act 2012 and in accordance with the provisions of the Council Tax (Prescribed Classes of Dwellings) (England) Regulations 2003 and the Council Tax (Prescribed Classes of Dwellings) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2012, the following discounts will apply:

That the levy rate for Long Term Empty Properties as defined in the Regulations is set at:

100% for 2019/20 where empty > 2 years

200% for 2020/21 where empty > 5 years

300% for 2021/22 where empty > 10 years

That any period of occupation of less than six weeks shall be disregarded when calculating the maximum period of a reduction or the start date of the levy.

In accordance with Section 11A (6) of the Local Government Finance Act 1992, as granted by Section 75 of the Local Government Act 2003 and the Local Government Finance Act 2012, these determinations have been published in this newspaper which circulates in the South Norfolk Area within a period of 21 days beginning with the date of the determinations