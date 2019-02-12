NOTICE OF COUNCIL TAX 2019/2020

Public Notices Archant

SOUTH NORFOLK COUNCIL hereby give notice that at its meeting held on, 18th February 2019, in accordance with Section 30 of the Local Government Finance Act 1992

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

SOUTH NORFOLK COUNCIL hereby give notice that at its meeting held on, 18th February 2019, in accordance with Section 30 of the Local

Government Finance Act 1992, set amounts below for different categories in its area as the Council Tax for the year beginning 1st April 2019

to 31st March 2020.

Date: 19TH February 2019

Simon Bessey, Finance Manager

Contact Details : South Norfolk Council, Cygnet Court, Long Stratton, Norwich, NR15 2XE

counciltax@s-norfolk.gov.uk

www.south-norfolk.gov.uk

0808 178 7141