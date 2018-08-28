LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO VARY A PREMISES LICENCE

Public Notice Archant

PREMISES: Norfolk Showground, Dereham Road, Costessey Notice is hereby given that the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association has applied to South Norfolk Council on 25 January 2019 to vary a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The licensable activities proposed to continue at the premises consist of plays, films, indoor sporting events, boxing or wrestling, performance of live music, playing of recorded music, dance, other similar entertainment activities, late night refreshment and the supply of alcohol.

The proposed variation is:

- Extension of licensable area

- Amendment of timings for licensable activities

- Amendment of licensing conditions

- Removal and addition of licensing conditions

Anyone who wishes to make representations in relation to this application must give notice in writing by 28 February 2019 to the Licensing Team, South Norfolk Council, Swan Lane, Long Stratton, Norwich NR15 2XE.

The public register where applications are available to be viewed by members of the public can be viewed during normal office hours at South Norfolk Council, Swan Lane, Long Stratton, Norwich NR15 2XE.

The Licensing Authority must receive representations by the date given above. The Licensing Authority will have regard to any such representation in considering the application.

It is an offence, under section 158 of the Licensing Act 2003, to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in or in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction is up to level 5 on the standard scale (£5,000).