Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009

PUBLISHED: 00:00 08 February 2019

Public Notice

Application for the removal of Marine Growth at Sheringham Shoal Offshore Wind Farm

Notice is hereby given that Richard Sykes, Edgar Road, Walsingham NR22 6EJ, has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine licence to undertake bi-annual cleaning to remove marine growth from landing ladders. Plans showing the position of the works may be inspected at Scira Offshore Energy Limited, Wind Farm Place, Edgar Road, Walsingham, Norfolk NR22 6EJ.

Copies of the application and associated information may be viewed online in the Public Register at www.gov.uk/check-marine-licence-register.

Representations in respect of the application should ordinarily be made by:

• Visiting the MMO public register at https://marinelicensing.marinemanagement.org.uk/mmofox5/fox/live/MMO_PUBLIC_REGISTER/search?area=3 and accessing the ‘Make a comment?’ section of case reference MLA/2018/00553

However, we will also accept representations via the following formats:

• By email to marine.consents@marinemanagement.org.uk; or alternatively

• By letter addressed to Marine Management Organisation, Lancaster House, Hampshire Court, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 7YH

In all cases, correspondence must:

• Be received within 28 days of the date of the first notice 7th February 2019

• Quote the case reference; and

• Include an address to which correspondence relating to the representation or objection may be sent

The Marine Management Organisation will pass to the applicant a copy of any objection or representation we receive.

SHERINGHAM SHOAL Offshore Wind Farm, operated by Equinor

www.sheringhamshoal.co.uk

