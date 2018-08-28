PUBLIC NOTICE

School Organisation Proposal to change the registered status of the following schools Sheringham to Foundation Schools E without Foundation.

Notice is given in accordance with section 23(A) of the School Standards & Framework Act, 1998, that the Governing Bodies of the schools named below intend to make a prescribed alteration to the status of the school to change the registered status from a Trust to a Foundation School without Foundation, from 1st April 2019 subject to all asset issues having been resolved for all Trust Norfolk-SEN schools. The schools are currently part of Trust Norfolk-SEN which will cease to exist after 31st March 2019 (subject to all asset issues having been resolved for all Trust Norfolk-SEN schools). The schools included within this public notice: • Chapel Green School, Attleborough Road, Old Buckenham, Norfolk, NR17 1RF (87 pupils on roll, growing to 110 pupils) • Hall School, St Faith’s Road, Norwich, Norfolk, NR6 7AD (82 pupils) • Harford Manor School, 43 Ipswich Road, Norwich, Norfolk, NR2 2LN (85 pupils) • Sheringham Woodfields School, Holt Road, Sheringham, Norfolk, NR26 8ND (111 pupils) • Sidestrand Hall School, Cromer Road, Sidestrand, Norfolk, NR27 ONH (179 pupils) • The Clare School, South Park Avenue, Norwich, Norfolk, NR4 7AU (100 pupils) The Governing Body of the school will implement this proposal. This proposal will not affect the running of the school, nor will it affect admissions, staffing or how the school is funded. The current capacity of each school will remain the same (as detailed above). The proposal will not have any additional impact to the current volume of traffic or transport costs. All statutory consultation requirements relating to this proposal have been complied with. This Notice is an extract from the complete proposal. Copies of the complete proposal can be obtained from the school office. It is also available on the website at www.trustnorfolk-sen.co.uk. Within four weeks from the date of publication of this proposal (25th February 2019), any person may object to or make comments on the proposal by sending them to The Company Secretary, C/o Sheringham Woodfields School, Holt Road, Sheringham, Norfolk, NR26 8ND or by email to: consultation@trustnorfolk-sen.co.uk