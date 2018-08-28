Public Notice

Search

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 09 January 2019

CROWN CHICKEN LTD trading as Crown Milling of Green Farm, Edge Green, Kenninghall, Norwich, Norfolk NR16 2DR is applying to change an existing licence as follows:

To keep an extra 3 goods vehicles and 5 trailers at the operating centre at Green Farm, Edge Green, Kenninghall, Norfolk NR16 2DR. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide

to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

