Public Notice

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 15 December 2018

Mark Borley trading as Del’s Nursery of Barsham Road, Sculthorpe, Fakenham, Norfolk NR21 9NA is applying to change an existing licence as follows:

To keep an extra 1goods vehicles and 1 trailers at the operating centre at Del’s Nursery Barsham Road, Sculthorpe, NR21 9NA to change existing conditions or undertakings applying at the operating centre at Del’s Nursery Barsham Road, Sculthorpe, NR21 9NA from the maximum number of Motor Vehicles and Trailers authorised in accordance with section 6 of the act 1 lorries and 0 trailers to the maximum number of motor vehicles and trailers authorised in accordance with section 6 of this act 2 lorries and 1 trailer. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

