PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLISHED: 15:31 14 December 2018

The Petroleum Act 1998 Schooner & Ketch Gas Fields Decommissioning Faroe Petroleum (ROGB) Limited has submitted, for the consideration of the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, draft Decommissioning Programmes for the Schooner and Ketch Fields in accordance with the provisions of the Petroleum Act 1998 (the “Act”). It is a requirement of the Act that interested parties be consulted on such decommissioning proposals.

The items/facilities covered by the Decommissioning Programmes are: Ketch platform, pipelines PL1612 and PL1613; Schooner platform, NW Schooner subsea well, pipelines PL1222 and PL1223.

These installations are located in the Southern North Sea of the UKCS. The Schooner platform is situated in Licence 8516, Block 44/26a and the Ketch platform is situated in Licence 8453, Block 44/28b.

Faroe Petroleum (ROGB) Limited hereby gives notice that a summary of the Ketch Decommissioning Programmes can be viewed at the internet address: https://www.fe.fo/operations/uk/schooner-ketch-decommissioning-documents/

Alternatively a hard copy of the Decommissioning Programme and supporting documents can be inspected at the following location during office hours: Faroe Petroleum (ROGB) Limited, Level 6, Havenbridge House, North Quay, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk NR30 1HZ Representations regarding the Schooner & Ketch Fields Decommissioning Programmes should be submitted in writing to the address below or by email to SKDecom@faroe-petroleum.com, marked for the attention of Paul Barron, where they should be received by Friday 18th January 2019 and should state the grounds upon which any representations are being made.

Date: 14/12/18

Faroe Petroleum (ROGB) Limited

24 Carden Place, Aberdeen, AB10 1UQ

Mr Paul Barron UK Operations Manager

