Public Notice

PUBLISHED: 11:07 17 December 2018

NATIONAL PARKS AND ACCESS TO THE COUNTRYSIDE ACT 1949 WILDLIFE AND COUNTRYSIDE ACT 1981 DECLARATION OF NATIONAL NATURE RESERVE PARISHES OF BLYTHBURGH, WALBERSWICK, WESTLETON, WANGFORD WITH BENHAM, REYDON, DUNWICH AND SOUTHWOLD. COUNTY OF SUFFOLK

NOTICE is hereby given that: In pursuance of section 19(1) of the National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act 1949 and section 35(1) of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and all other powers enabling them in that behalf, Natural England has, by the Suffolk Coast National Nature Reserve No 2 Declaration made on the 06 day of December 2018, declared that the land referred to therein is no longer a National Nature Reserve. The land having a total area of 326.90 hectares or thereabouts, situated in the parishes of Blythburgh, Walberswick and Westleton in the county of Suffolk and shown cross hatched and unshaded on the maps attached to the said Declaration, has ceased to be managed as a nature reserve by Natural England. The land having a total area of 648.77 hectares or thereabouts remains declared as NNR. Certified copies of the Suffolk Coast National Nature Reserve No. 2 Declaration 2018 have been deposited for public inspection free of charge for one month during normal office hours at the offices of Natural England at Eastbrook, Shaftesbury Road, Cambridge, CB2 8DR and Dragonfly House, 2 Gilders Way, Norwich NR3 lUB. A certified copy may also be viewed on Natural England’s website at https://www.gov.uk/government/collectionsinational-nature-reserves-formal-notice-of-new-or-extended-sites Dated the 17th day of December 2018 Helen Dixon on behalf of Natural England.

