Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 08:55 11 December 2018

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

SHRED STATION LTD of Osborne House, Wendover Road, Rackheath, Norwich NR13 6LH is applying to change an existing licence as follows:

To keep an extra 4 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at Osborne House, Wendover Road, Rackheath, Norwich NR13 6LH Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office

Rush hour drivers facing long delays on A47

Crash on A146 causes long delays in both directions

The East of England Ambulance Service were called to the scene. Picture: East of England Ambulance Service

