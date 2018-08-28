Public Notice

Search

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 07 December 2018

Victoria L Bream trading as Bream Scaffolding of Homelea, Back Lane, Barford, Norwich NR9 4AT is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at Bream Scaffolding of Homelea, Attleborough Road, Great Ellingham NR17 1JF

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

