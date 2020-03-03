Notice of an Application for a Premises Licence/ Club Premises Certificate Under the Licensing Act 2003

Name of applicant/club: PROVIDENCE BAY RESTAURANTS LTD T/A, Chi Street Food Premises address to which application refers: UNIT 304A FOOD COURT, CHAPELFIELD SHOPPING CENTRE, NORWICH NR2 1SY

Proposed licensable/ qualifying club activities and hours of operation:-Sale of Alcohol between 1 lam and 9pm Monday to Friday.

Representations about this application should be made in writing to:- Licensing Team, Norwich City Council, City Hall, St Peters Street, Norwich, NR2 1NH

Representations must be received by 3rd March 2020

The application may be viewed 09:00-17:00hrs Monday-Friday, in the Register held at the above offices.

N.B. It is an offence under section 158 of the Licensing Act 2003. To make a false statement in or in connection with this application. those who make a false statement may be liable on summary conviction to a fine of any amount.