PROPOSAL FOR A NEW STATE-FUNDED ROMAN CATHOLIC PRIMARY SCHOOL IN SWAFFHAM, NORFOLK

Public Notices Archant

NOTICE IS GIVEN that the Roman Catholic Diocese of East Anglia, of The White House, 21 Upgate, Poringland, Norwich, Norfolk, NR14 7SH intends to establish a new Voluntary Aided School and Nursery for children aged 3 – 11 under section 11(2) of the Education and Inspections Act 2006 as amended, and the School Organisation (Establishment and Discontinuance of Schools) Regulations 2013. It is intended that the proposal will be implemented by 1st September 2019. The new school will operate in premises at 17 Mangate Street, Swaffham, Norfolk, PE37 7QW currently occupied by the Sacred Heart School, which will close on 31st August 2019. The parts of the premises to be occupied by the new school will be leased from the freehold owners, the Daughters of Divine Charity. The new school will be known as the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Voluntary Aided Primary School and all places in the school will be non-fee-paying. The new school will take boys and girls from age 3 to 11. It will have a Published Admission Number of 30 for Reception Year (Year R). Its final size will be 210 places across Years R to 6. It will also have 25 places in a Maintained Nursery class for children who have reached their third birthday. The school will be conducted in accordance with the tenets of the Roman Catholic Church. The proposer will be applying to the Secretary of State for approval for the school to have this religious character. Places at the school will be open to all but in the case of oversubscription the school’s admissions policy will apply. This Notice is an extract from the complete proposal.

You can download a copy of the complete proposal at www.rcdea.org.uk/sacredheartva/ Copies of the complete proposal can be inspected by prior appointment at the offices of the Diocese or the Sacred Heart School, Swaffham (at the addresses given earlier in this Notice). If you would like to receive a printed copy of the full proposal, please write to the Diocesan Office or telephone the Office at 01508 495509. You can email for a copy to: ssc@rcdea.org.uk The Diocese carried out full initial consultation on this proposal between 7th January and 15th February 2019 and has in its view met the requirements of the legislation. The Education and Inspections Act 2006 provides for Norfolk County Council, as education authority for the area, to be the decision-maker on this proposal. Within four weeks from the date of publication of this proposal, that is by Friday 5th April 2019, any person or persons may object to or make comments on the proposal by sending them to the School Organisation Team (Bay 34), Floor 8, FREEPOST IH2076, Norfolk County Council, County Hall, Martineau Lane, Norwich, NR1 2DH or by email to schoolreview@norfolk.gov.uk Published 11th March 2019. Signed: Rt Revd Alan Hopes, Bishop of East Anglia