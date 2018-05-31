Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence
PUBLISHED: 14:04 29 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:05 29 April 2020
Archant
Mr Michael Huthwaite trading as Premier Logistics of 72 Horbeck Way, Norwich, NR10 3BB is applying for a licence to use 2 St Helens Way, Thetford, 1P24 1HG as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers.
You may also want to watch:
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence
Mr Michael Huthwaite trading as Premier Logistics of 72 Horbeck Way, Norwich, NR10 3BB is applying for a licence to use 2 St Helens Way, Thetford, 1P24 1HG as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers.
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.