Premises Licence —New Application

PUBLISHED: 16:44 07 November 2018

Archant

Name of Applicant: Pot Black 147 Ltd

Name of Premises: Pot Black Club Postal Address of Premises: Parade Road South, Lowestoft NR33 0QW

This application may be viewed at: Waveney District Council 4 Canning Road Lowestoft Suffolk NR33 0EQ

Proposed Licensable Activities: Supply of Alcohol: Monday to Thursday 11:00am-23:00pm Friday-Saturday 11:00am-00: 00am Sunday 11:00am-22: 30pm

Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority: Start Date: 6th November 2018

Closing Date: 3rd December 2018

Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, Waveney District Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensing @eastsuffolk.gov.uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000

