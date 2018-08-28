Search

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 10:39 26 November 2018

Peter Timothy Cross of Church Farm, Mill Barn, Oxwick Road, Horningtoft, Dereham, Norfolk NR20 5DX is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at Raymond McLeod Farms, Longham Hall, Longham, Dereham, Norfolk NR19 2RJ

Peter Timothy Cross of Church Farm, Mill Barn, Oxwick Road, Horningtoft, Dereham, Norfolk NR20 5DX is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at Raymond McLeod Farms, Longham Hall, Longham, Dereham, Norfolk NR19 2RJ

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

