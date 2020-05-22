AMETHYST FIELD INSTALLATIONS TOPSIDE DECOMMISSIONING PROGRAMME

Public Notice Archant

Perenco UK Ltd has submitted, for the consideration of the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, a draft Topsides Decommissioning Programme for the Amethyst field platforms, in accordance with the provisions of the Petroleum Act 1998. It is a requirement of the Act that interested parties be consulted on such decommissioning proposals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

PUBLIC NOTICE The Petroleum Act 1998

AMETHYST FIELD INSTALLATIONS TOPSIDE DECOMMISSIONING PROGRAMME

Perenco UK Ltd has submitted, for the consideration of the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, a draft Topsides Decommissioning Programme for the Amethyst field platforms, in accordance with the provisions of the Petroleum Act 1998. It is a requirement of the Act that interested parties be consulted on such decommissioning proposals. The facilities covered by the Topsides Decommissioning Programme for the Amethyst field installations A1D, A2D, BM and C1D are:

• Topsides - a conventional carbon steel structure, which includes a cellar deck,main deck, and helideck (and vent boom tied into both the cellar and main deck applicable only to AM and A2D).

The Amethyst field is centred on Block 47/14a, extending into Blocks 47/13a, 47/9a and 47/15a in the Southern North Sea, approximately 40km due east of the Humber Estuary and the Easington Terminal on the Yorkshire coast. The four normally unmanned installations (NUI) are located within the Amethyst field as follows:

• Amethyst MD (47/14a): Latitude: 53° 36’ 41” N, Longitude: 0° 43’ 26” E

• Amethyst A2D (47/14a): Latitude: 53° 37’ 24” N, Longitude: 0° 47’ 26” E

You may also want to watch:

• Amethyst BM (47/15a): Latitude: 53° 33’ 43” N, Longitude: 0° 52’ 48” E

• Amethyst C1D (47/14a): Latitude: 53° 38’ 45” N, Longitude: 0° 36’ 13” E

Perenco UK Ltd hereby gives notice that a digital copy of the Amethyst A1D, A2D, & C1D Topsides Decommissioning Programme can be viewed and downloaded online at www.gov.uk/guidance/oil-and-gas-decommissioning-of-offshoreinstallations-and-pipelines. Representations regarding the Amethyst MD, A2D, B 1D & CM Topsides Decommissioning Programme should be submitted in writing or electronically to the following address, where they should be received by 22 May 2020 and should state the grounds upon which any representations are being made.

Decommissioning Team Perenco UK Ltd

3 Central Avenue St Andrews Business Park Norwich Norfolk,

NR7 OHR

Email: Decom-Consultation@uk.perenco.com

Date: 24 April 2020 Decommissioning Team Perenco UK Ltd

3 Central Avenue St Andrews Business Park Norwich Norfolk,

NR7 OHR