PUBLIC NOTICE The Petroleum Act 1998

Pickerill Gas Field (License block 48/11) Installation Decommissioning Programme Perenco Gas (UK) Limited has submitted, for the consideration of the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, a draft Decommissioning Programme for the Pickerill Alpha (A) and Pickerill Bravo (B)

Pickerill Gas Field (License block 48/11) Installation Decommissioning Programme

Perenco Gas (UK) Limited has submitted, for the consideration of the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, a draft Decommissioning Programme for the Pickerill Alpha (A) and Pickerill Bravo (B) Normally Unattended Installations (NUIs) in accordance with the provisions of the Petroleum Act 1998. It is a requirement of the Act that interested parties be consulted on such decommissioning proposals.

The items/facilities covered by the Decommissioning Programme for both Pickerill A and Pickerill B are:

- Topside - a conventional carbon steel structure, which includes a cellar deck, main deck, and helideck (and vent boom tied into both the cellar and main deck)

- Jacket - a conventional four-legged carbon steel structure; centreline dimensions at the top of the jacket leg 16m x 20m at EL +10.5m above LAT. An internal leg pile is driven through each leg via the leg node cans. Nine well slots, all of which have been drilled. (One slot used to dock the jacket over an existing wellhead).

The Pickerill field is located in the Southern Basin of the United Kingdom Continental Shelf (UKCS), in license block 48/11, approximately 65km offshore from the Theddlethorpe Gas Terminal (TGT) on the Lincolnshire coast. The co-ordinates of the Installations are:

- Pickerill A (48/11b) Installation: Latitude 53° 32' 57.0875" N; Longitude: 01° 04' 33.3425"E

- Pickerill B (48/1 la) Installation: Latitude 53° 31' 26.9642" N; Longitude 01° 09' 33.2561" E

Perenco Gas (UK) Limited hereby gives notice that a hard copy of the Pickerill Alpha (A) and Pickerill Bravo (B) Installations Decommissioning Programme can be inspected during office hours (by appointment only) at the location detailed below. Appointments can be made by sending an email to Decom-Consultation@ uk.perenco.com or a letter to the address below.

Decommissioning Team

Perenco UK Limited

3 Central Avenue

St Andrews Business Park

Norwich

Norfolk,NR7 OHR

Representations regarding the Pickerill Alpha (A) and Pickerill Bravo (B) Installations Decommissioning Programme should be submitted via email to Decom-Consultation@uk.perenco.com. Representations should be received by Monday, 29 July 2019 and should state the grounds upon which any representations are being made.

Date: 1 July 2019

