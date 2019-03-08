Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

PUBLIC NOTICE The Petroleum Act 1998

PUBLISHED: 10:34 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 11 July 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Pickerill Gas Field (License block 48/11) Installation Decommissioning Programme

Perenco Gas (UK) Limited has submitted, for the consideration of the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, a draft Decommissioning Programme for the Pickerill Alpha (A) and Pickerill Bravo (B)

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Petroleum Act 1998

Pickerill Gas Field (License block 48/11) Installation Decommissioning Programme

Perenco Gas (UK) Limited has submitted, for the consideration of the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, a draft Decommissioning Programme for the Pickerill Alpha (A) and Pickerill Bravo (B) Normally Unattended Installations (NUIs) in accordance with the provisions of the Petroleum Act 1998. It is a requirement of the Act that interested parties be consulted on such decommissioning proposals.

The items/facilities covered by the Decommissioning Programme for both Pickerill A and Pickerill B are:

- Topside - a conventional carbon steel structure, which includes a cellar deck, main deck, and helideck (and vent boom tied into both the cellar and main deck)

- Jacket - a conventional four-legged carbon steel structure; centreline dimensions at the top of the jacket leg 16m x 20m at EL +10.5m above LAT. An internal leg pile is driven through each leg via the leg node cans. Nine well slots, all of which have been drilled. (One slot used to dock the jacket over an existing wellhead).

The Pickerill field is located in the Southern Basin of the United Kingdom Continental Shelf (UKCS), in license block 48/11, approximately 65km offshore from the Theddlethorpe Gas Terminal (TGT) on the Lincolnshire coast. The co-ordinates of the Installations are:

- Pickerill A (48/11b) Installation: Latitude 53° 32' 57.0875" N; Longitude: 01° 04' 33.3425"E

- Pickerill B (48/1 la) Installation: Latitude 53° 31' 26.9642" N; Longitude 01° 09' 33.2561" E

You may also want to watch:

Perenco Gas (UK) Limited hereby gives notice that a hard copy of the Pickerill Alpha (A) and Pickerill Bravo (B) Installations Decommissioning Programme can be inspected during office hours (by appointment only) at the location detailed below. Appointments can be made by sending an email to Decom-Consultation@ uk.perenco.com or a letter to the address below.

Decommissioning Team

Perenco UK Limited

3 Central Avenue

St Andrews Business Park

Norwich

Norfolk,NR7 OHR

Representations regarding the Pickerill Alpha (A) and Pickerill Bravo (B) Installations Decommissioning Programme should be submitted via email to Decom-Consultation@uk.perenco.com. Representations should be received by Monday, 29 July 2019 and should state the grounds upon which any representations are being made.

Date: 1 July 2019

Decommissioning Team

Perenco UK Limited

3 Central Avenue

St Andrews Business Park

Norwich Norfolk, NR7 OHR

Most Read

Norwich boxing coach turns bodyguard for EDL founder Tommy Robinson

Glen Saffer (left) on stage with Tommy Robinson outside the Old Bailey in July 2019. Photo: PA

Police snare twice banned convertible driver near Norwich

Norwich Police have seized the car of a disqualified driver. Picture: Norwich Police

‘The stench was horrendous’ - Three hour road closure after lorry spills chemicals and raw intestines

Waste from Banham Poulty chicken factry was spilled over Station Road in Attleborough. Photo: Submitted

This is no ordinary promotion – this is an M&S promotion: Man lands dream job

Heading to the big city: Paul Rich is going to be the new boss of menswear at Marks & Spencer's biggest store in the UK in Marble Arch, London. Photo: Paul Rich/Archant

City survival lessons: Canaries legend believes lack of attacking quality proved costly for Cardiff

Former Norwich City winger Josh Murphy, right, wasn't able to help keep Cardiff City in the Premier League Picture: Simon Galloway/PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Council monitoring seaside caravan group on private land

The local authority is keeping an eye on caravans in Braddock Road, Caister

Norwich boxing coach turns bodyguard for EDL founder Tommy Robinson

Glen Saffer (left) on stage with Tommy Robinson outside the Old Bailey in July 2019. Photo: PA

This is no ordinary promotion – this is an M&S promotion: Man lands dream job

Heading to the big city: Paul Rich is going to be the new boss of menswear at Marks & Spencer's biggest store in the UK in Marble Arch, London. Photo: Paul Rich/Archant

‘This is why we exist’: Chernobyl children get break from nuclear zone with Beccles visit

Alison Stannard said:

Official opening of new village hall and family fete in Norfolk

Lyng and District Community Hall opened following a rebuild earlier this year. The official opening is on July 14. Picture: JENNA YOUNGS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists