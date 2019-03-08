Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 14:07 30 April 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

TROVOR CULLUM AND ANDREW TOMSON trading as Peddars Pigs Ltd of Corner House Farm, Long Stratton Road, Forncett St Peter, Norwich, Norfolk NR16 1HT is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To add an operating centre to keep 5 goods vehicles and 5 trailers at Providence Place, Spooner Row, Wymondham, Norfolk NR18 9JT.

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

You may also want to watch:

TROVOR CULLUM AND ANDREW TOMSON trading as Peddars Pigs Ltd of Corner House Farm, Long Stratton Road, Forncett St Peter, Norwich, Norfolk NR16 1HT is applying to change an existing licence as follows:

To add an operating centre to keep 5 goods vehicles and 5 trailers at Providence Place, Spooner Row, Wymondham, Norfolk NR18 9JT.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office

Most Read

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Fears for the future of one of Norwich’s most famous restaurants

The scene at Pedros in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Public encouraged to join search for missing Holt police officer

Ady Porter. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Anger after broken glass spread across roads in village

CCTV at Mulbarton village hall captured footage of two men throwing bottles into the air before walking towards Long Lane. Photo: Submitted

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

‘On the bawl city’ - baby is given name to help celebrate Norwich City

Maiko Tomii, left, with husband Shun (right) and baby Kiraku

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Fears for the future of one of Norwich’s most famous restaurants

The scene at Pedros in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

TV presenter promoted bust holiday parks firm as ‘no brainer’ investment

Melissa Porter promoting Dream Lodge. Photo: Dream Lodge Group

Cleeve threatens legal action after King’s Lynn play-off game is postponed

Stephen Cleeve, owner King's Lynn Town Picture: Ian Burt

BREAKING NEWS: King’s Lynn v Stratford is OFF

King's Lynn's play-off semi-final against Stratford is off Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists