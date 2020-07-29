Public Notice

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:47 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:47 02 June 2020

Archant

Parker Planning services on the behalf of Belfour Beatty is applying to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs for consent under section 38 of the Commons Act 2006 to carry out restricted works on Barnham Cross Common. The Planning Inspectorate will decide the application on behalf of the Secretary of State.

The proposed works are:

(i) The erection of Herras fencing to enclosing 370 m2 of common land, with a perimeter length of 136.5 m,

(ii) the use of the enclosing area as a storage and welfare compound has a temporary works compound for a duration of 18 months,

(III) during the use of the compound restricting the area of public parking to area denoted in attached plan,

(iv) once temporary compound demobilised, resurface parking area with tarmac which will be feathered at the grassed perimeter while being saw cut and sealed at the site entrances and gifted for full public enjoyment.

Due to Government advice in respect of Coronavirus (COVID-19), a copy of the application will not be left in a public area for viewing. However, a copy of the application form and accompanying documents may be obtained by

Writing too: Karl Hanson Parker Planning Services Orchard House Hall Lane, East Tuddenham Norfok NR20 3LR Or Emailing: Karl@parkerplanningservices.co.uk

The application form and documents will be available until 29 July 2020

