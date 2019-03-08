Search

INVITATION TO ATTEND A PUBLIC CONSULTATION

PUBLISHED: 16:55 26 June 2019

DEVELOPMENT PROPOSALS FOR 24 BUNGALOWS AND PUBLIC OPEN SPACE AT PARISH FIELDS, DISS Scott Properties wishes to invite local residents to view and comment on these proposals. From 4pm - 7.30pm on Monday 15th July at the Diss Youth and Community Centre, Shelfanger Road, 1P22 4EH

If you can't make it, please visit our website: www.diss.mscott.co.uk, live from 8pm on Monday 15th July until 8pm on Monday 29th July.

