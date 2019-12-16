Search

DISPOSAL OF LAND PURSUANT TO SECTION 123 LOCAL GOVERNMENT ACT 1972

PUBLISHED: 15:44 28 November 2019

DISPOSAL OF LAND PURSUANT TO SECTION 123 LOCAL GOVERNMENT ACT 1972

Notice is hereby given that North Norfolk District Council intends to dispose of the Property as described in the Schedule below ("the Property") being two parcels of Open Space land in Mundesley. A plan showing the Property may be inspected at Main Reception of North Norfolk District Council, Holt Road, Cromer, NR27 9EN during normal office hours. Any representation or objection to the disposal must be in writing and addressed to the Estates and Assets Strategy Manager at North Norfolk District Council, Holt Road, Cromer, NR27 9EN to arrive not later than 5pm on 16th December 2019.

North Norfolk District Council

DISPOSAL OF LAND PURSUANT TO SECTION 123 LOCAL GOVERNMENT ACT 1972

Notice is hereby given that North Norfolk District Council intends to dispose of the Property as described in the Schedule below ("the Property") being two parcels of Open Space land in Mundesley. A plan showing the Property may be inspected at Main Reception of North Norfolk District Council, Holt Road, Cromer, NR27 9EN during normal office hours. Any representation or objection to the disposal must be in writing and addressed to the Estates and Assets Strategy Manager at North Norfolk District Council, Holt Road, Cromer, NR27 9EN to arrive not later than 5pm on 16th December 2019.

Schedule

A parcel of Open Space at land off Nelson Way, Mundesley; and A parcel of Open Space land off Watson-Watt Gardens, Mundesley. (as shown edged red on the plan referred to above)

Explanatory Note

a) The definition of "disposal" under section 123 of the Local Government Act 1972 is broad and includes the grant of leases and licences as well as freehold disposals.

