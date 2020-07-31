Search

Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 04 August 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

NRS LANDSCAPE CENTRE LTD of Unit 1, Boughton Road, Stoke Ferry, Kings Lynn, Norfolk PE33 9BF is applying for a licence to use Unit 1, Boughton Road, Stoke Ferry, Kings Lynn, Norfolk PE33 as an operating centre for 3 goods vehicles and 1 trailers.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

You may also want to watch:

NRS LANDSCAPE CENTRE LTD of Unit 1, Boughton Road, Stoke Ferry, Kings Lynn, Norfolk PE33 9BF is applying for a licence to use Unit 1, Boughton Road, Stoke Ferry, Kings Lynn, Norfolk PE33 as an operating centre for 3 goods vehicles and 1 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Solicitor struck off after ‘dishonest’ £29,000 transfers from clients

The former office of Cole, Bentley and Co. on Church Plain, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Google Maps

Huge queues at Norwich restaurants as half-price scheme launches

Diners queuing at Wagamama in Norwich on the first day of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: James Randle

Eight Wetherspoon staff self-isolating after worker tests positive for coronavirus

The William Adams pub in Gorleston, part of the Wetherspoons chain, has said one of its staff members has tested positive for coronavirus Picture: Nick Butcher

Woman, 31, found dead at home on former RAF base

Police are investigating a sudden death at Badersfield. Picture: Archant

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman in her 80s dies following crash

At the scene of the fatal crash on the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Solicitor struck off after ‘dishonest’ £29,000 transfers from clients

The former office of Cole, Bentley and Co. on Church Plain, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Google Maps

Eight Wetherspoon staff self-isolating after worker tests positive for coronavirus

The William Adams pub in Gorleston, part of the Wetherspoons chain, has said one of its staff members has tested positive for coronavirus Picture: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Solicitor struck off after ‘dishonest’ £29,000 transfers from clients

The former office of Cole, Bentley and Co. on Church Plain, Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Google Maps

Eight Wetherspoon staff self-isolating after worker tests positive for coronavirus

The William Adams pub in Gorleston, part of the Wetherspoons chain, has said one of its staff members has tested positive for coronavirus Picture: Nick Butcher

Woman in her 80s dies following crash

At the scene of the fatal crash on the A148 Fakenham road at Thursford. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Renowned food critic Giles Coren heaps praise on Norfolk restaurant

Chef patron Ben Handley behind the bar at The Duck Inn in Stanhoe, which was reviewed by Giles Coren in The Sunday Times Picture: AWPR

‘Sophisticated and organised’ crime gangs are targeting Norfolk farms

Organised crime gangs are targeting Norfolk farms to steal GPS systems from hi-tech machines like this combine harvester, according to the annual rural crime report by insurer NFU Mutual. Picture: Chris Hill