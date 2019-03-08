Search

Notice of Application to vary a Premises Licence under the Licensing Act 2003

PUBLISHED: 11:00 12 March 2019

Public Notices

TAKE NOTICE that East of England Co-operative Society Ltd has applied to Broadland District Council to vary a Premises Licence for the East of England Co-op, 87 Cannerby Lane, Sprowston, Norwich NR7 8NF.

The licensable activities proposed to continue at the premises: Sale of Alcohol by Retail for Consumption Off the Premises and the changes the applicant is applying for are Monday to Sunday (including Bank Friday). 06:00 to 23:00

Any person wishing to object to the grant of the Licence should write to the Licensing Team, Broadland District Council, Thorpe Lodge, 1 Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich NR7 0DU. The licensing register can be inspected during the Council’s normal opening hours at the Council offices. It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000. Objections must be received by the Broadland District Council Licensing Team in writing no later than: 27th March 2019

