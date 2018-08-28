Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A VARIATION OF PREMISES LICENCE/CLUB CERTIFICATE UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003

PUBLISHED: 11:01 01 February 2019

Public Notices

Public Notices

Archant

TAKE NOTICE that Glen Lodge Bawburgh Ltd Has applied to South Norfolk Council to vary a Premises Licence/Club Certificate For the Glen Lodge, Marlingford Road, Bawburgh

The licensable activities proposed to continue at the premises/club consists of Plays, films, live music, recorded music, dance, late night refreshment & supply of alcohol and the changes the applicant is applying for Extension of licensable area, amendment to timings for live & recorded music, addition & removal of conditions

Any person wishing to object to the grant of the Licence or view the register of licensable premises/clubs should write to the Licensing Team, South Norfolk Council, Swan Lane, Long Stratton, Norwich, NR15 2XE. It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000. Objections must be received by South Norfolk Council in writing no later than 21st February 2019.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Warning to dog walkers after animal leg found in park

The leg found on the field behind Broom Close in Taverham. Photo: Sophie Gazzard

Car fire on A11 result of four vehicle pile-up

The car on fire northbound on the A11 near the Ketteringham junction causing a traffic tailback. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Late deadline day deals for former Norwich City duo at West Brom

Wes Hoolahan was in FA Cup action for West Brom at the weekend and has now signed a contract extension Picture: PA

Starbucks drive-through could be built on supermarket car park

The Asda store in Lowestoft, where the new Starbucks coffee shop development is being proposed for the southern section of the Asda car park. Picture: Google Images

New tenant announced in Castle Mall

PureGym is moving into Norwich's Castle Mall Picture: Archant.

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

UEA graduate turned drug dealer arrested in London after two months on the run

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Conviction of rogue Norfolk builder prompts warning that others will not get away with it

John Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. John Miller is charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering which he denies, and Catherine Miller is charged with money laundering.

Have people lost their faith in politicians - whatever their views on Brexit?

Prime Minister Theresa May speaking about the Government's Brexit deal, in the House of Commons, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION

Warning to dog walkers after animal leg found in park

The leg found on the field behind Broom Close in Taverham. Photo: Sophie Gazzard

Running column: Mark Armstrong on his Freethorpe 10 experience and his struggle with safety pins...

Mark Armstrong enjoyed his Freethorpe 10 experience. Picture: Sally Bliss
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists