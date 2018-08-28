NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A VARIATION OF PREMISES LICENCE/CLUB CERTIFICATE UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003

TAKE NOTICE that Glen Lodge Bawburgh Ltd Has applied to South Norfolk Council to vary a Premises Licence/Club Certificate For the Glen Lodge, Marlingford Road, Bawburgh

The licensable activities proposed to continue at the premises/club consists of Plays, films, live music, recorded music, dance, late night refreshment & supply of alcohol and the changes the applicant is applying for Extension of licensable area, amendment to timings for live & recorded music, addition & removal of conditions

Any person wishing to object to the grant of the Licence or view the register of licensable premises/clubs should write to the Licensing Team, South Norfolk Council, Swan Lane, Long Stratton, Norwich, NR15 2XE. It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000. Objections must be received by South Norfolk Council in writing no later than 21st February 2019.