Notice of an Application to vary a Premises Licence/ Club under the Licensing Act 2003

PUBLISHED: 11:00 07 March 2019

TAKE NOTICE that East of England Co-operative Society Limited has applied to Broadland District Council to vary a Premises Licence for the East of England Co-op, 12 Laundry Lane, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich NR7 0XE.

The licensable activities proposed to carry on or from the premises:

Sale of Alcohol by Retail for consumption off the premises between the following hours Monday to Sunday (including Good Friday): 6:00 - 23:00.

Any person wishing to object to the grant of the Licence should write to the Licensing Team, Broadland District Council, Thorpe Lodge, 1 Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich NR7 0DU. The licensing register can be inspected during the Council’s normal opening hours at the Council offices. It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000.

Objections must be received by the Broadland District Council Licensing Team in writing no later than: 22nd March 2019.

