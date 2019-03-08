Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Notice of an Application to vary a Premises Licence/ Club Premises Certificate Under the Licensing Act 2003 Name of applicant/club: East of England Co-operative Society Limited Premises address to which application refers:

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 March 2019

Public Notices

Public Notices

Archant

East of England Co-op 3 Woodgrove Parade, Catton Grove Road Norwich NR3 3NS In the absence of a postal address, a description sufficient to identify the location and extent of the premises/ qualifying club: N/A Proposed variation to licensable/ qualifying club activities: To vary the licence for the sale of alcohol by retail for consumption off the premises as follows: Monday to Sunday (including Good Friday): 06:00 – 23:00 Representations about this application should be made in writing to: Licensing Team, Norwich City Council, City Hall, St Peters Street, Norwich, NR2 1NH

Representations must be received by 25th March 2019 The application may be viewed 09:00-17:00hrs Monday-Friday, in the Register held at the above offices. N.B. IT IS AN OFFENCE, UNDER SECTION 158 OF THE LICENSING ACT 2003, TO MAKE A FALSE STATEMENT IN OR IN CONNECTION WITH THIS APPLICATION. THOSE WHO MAKE A FALSE STATEMENT MAY BE LIABLE ON SUMMARY CONVICTION TO A FINE OF ANY AMOUNT.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich restaurant The Last Wine Bar saved from closure by four regular customers

The new owners and management team of The Last Wine Bar: (from left) Lynda Baxter, Mark Loveday, Emma Neal, Richard Maxwell, Iain McCarten, Mark Duffy, Vince Pearson. Photo: Newman Associates

Then and now: Do you remember these former Norwich pubs?

The former Duke of Connaught pub sign on Livingstone Street in Norwich. Photo: Nick Butcher

‘London Bridge’ plan for Queen’s death issued to council

A Norfolk council has received advice on what to do after the Queen dies. The official plan to deal with the death of the monarch is called 'Operation London Bridge'. Picture: PA

Awards snub for Farke and Pukki in monthly Championship prizes

Teemu Pukki and Daniel Farke missed out in the latest Championship monthly awards Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Please make friends and family aware’: Scam warning issued

Suffolk police are warning the public to be wary after reports of a phone scam. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police hunt car driver after hit and run in Norwich

Police are searching for a silver car after an incident Larkman Lane in Norwich this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Lotus boss banned from roads after he was caught drink-driving

Lotus boss Uday Senapati has been banned from the roads for drink-driving. Picture: Lotus.

At last! High speed train service delivering Norwich to London in 90 minutes will soon begin

Train operator Greater Anglia is introducing four extra services between Norwich, Ipswich and London Liverpool Street from May to speed up travel. Picture: Archant

‘Please make friends and family aware’: Scam warning issued

Suffolk police are warning the public to be wary after reports of a phone scam. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

Norwich restaurant The Last Wine Bar saved from closure by four regular customers

The new owners and management team of The Last Wine Bar: (from left) Lynda Baxter, Mark Loveday, Emma Neal, Richard Maxwell, Iain McCarten, Mark Duffy, Vince Pearson. Photo: Newman Associates
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists