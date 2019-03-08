Search

Notice of an Application to vary a Premises Licence/ Club Premises Certificate Under the Licensing Act 2003

PUBLISHED: 11:00 11 March 2019

Name of applicant/club: East of England Co-operative Society Limited Premises address to which application refers: East of England Co-op 21 Witard Road Norwich NR7 9XD

In the absence of a postal address, a description sufficient to identify the location and extent of the premises/ qualifying club: N/A

Proposed variation to licensable/ qualifying club activities: To vary the licence for the sale of alcohol by retail for consumption off the premises as follows:

Monday to Sunday (including Good Friday): 06:00 – 23:00

Representations about this application should be made in writing to: Licensing Team, Norwich City Council, City Hall, St Peters Street, Norwich, NR2 1NH Representations must be received by 26th March 2019

The application may be viewed 09:00-17:00hrs Monday-Friday, in the Register held at the above offices.

N.B. IT IS AN OFFENCE, UNDER SECTION 158 OF THE LICENSING ACT 2003, TO MAKE A FALSE STATEMENT IN OR IN CONNECTION WITH THIS APPLICATION. THOSE WHO MAKE A FALSE STATEMENT MAY BE LIABLE ON SUMMARY CONVICTION TO A FINE OF ANY AMOUNT.

