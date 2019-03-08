Notice of an Application to vary a Premises Licence/ Club Premises Certifcate Under the Licensing Act 2003 Name of applicant/club: East of England Co-operative Society Limited Premises address to which application refers:

Public Notices Archant

East of England Co-op 21 Friar Tuck Road Norwich NR4 6DB In the absence of a postal address, a description suffcient to identify the location and extent of the premises/ qualifying club: N/A Proposed variation to licensable/ qualifying club activities: To vary the licence for the sale of alcohol by retail for consumption off the premises as follows: Monday to Sunday (including Good Friday): 06:00 – 23:00 Representations about this application should be made in writing to: Licensing Team, Norwich City Council, City Hall, St Peters Street, Norwich, NR2 1NH Representations must be received by 25th March 2019

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The application may be viewed 09:00-17:00hrs Monday-Friday, in the Register held at the above offices. N.B. IT IS AN OFFENCE, UNDER SECTION 158 OF THE LICENSING ACT 2003, TO MAKE A FALSE STATEMENT IN OR IN CONNECTION WITH THIS APPLICATION. THOSE WHO MAKE A FALSE STATEMENT MAY BE LIABLE ON SUMMARY CONVICTION TO A FINE OF ANY AMOUNT.