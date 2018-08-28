Notice of an Application for the Grant of a Premises Licence under the Licensing Act 2003

Name of applicant: TABNABS (OL) LTD Premises name & address to which application refers: Name: TABNABS Address: Church Plain, Mattishall NR20 3QL

Proposed licensable activities and hours of operation

The Sale by retail of alcohol Monday - Saturday 11:00am-11:00pm and Sundays, Bank Holidays or Public Holidays 11am- 4pm as per our business operating hours. If you wish to object to this application written representations should be made to the licensing authority below: Licensing Team Breckland Council Elizabeth House Walpole Loke, Dereham Norfolk NR19 lEE. The above application may be viewed during office hours at the above offices. Representations must be made by 25/02/2019 N.B It is an offence, liable on conviction to a fine up to level 5 on the standard scale (£5000), under Section 158 of the Licensing Act 2003 to make a false statement in or in connection with this application.