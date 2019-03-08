Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003

PUBLISHED: 00:00 16 July 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

MAKE NOTICE that Shelley Anne Coventry Has applied to Broadland District Council for a Premises Licence For the Royal Norwich Golf Club Limited, Weston Hall Road, Weston Longville, Norwich, NR9 5JW The licensable activities proposed to carry on or from the premises include the sale of alcohol, sporting events and weddings.

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003

You may also want to watch:

MAKE NOTICE that Shelley Anne Coventry Has applied to Broadland District Council for a Premises Licence For the Royal Norwich Golf Club Limited, Weston Hall Road, Weston Longville, Norwich, NR9 5JW The licensable activities proposed to carry on or from the premises include the sale of alcohol, sporting events and weddings. Monday to Sunday, 07:00 — 23:00 with any late night events finishing at 02:00.

Any person wishing to object to the grant of the Licence should write to the Licensing Team, Broadland District Council, Thorpe Lodge, 1 Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich NR7 ODU. The licensing register can be inspected during the Councils normal opening hours at the Council offices. It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000. Objections must be received by Broadland District Council Licensing Team in writing no later than 31st July 2019

Most Read

New Aldi store to open at retail park

Gateway Retail Park in Lowestoft where the new Aldi store will open. Picture: Urban Edge Architecture

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

Preferred route for Western Link, to connect NDR to A47, is agreed and could cost £153m

Part of woodland near Ringland in the Wensum valley, where the western link road to the Northern Broadway (NDR) will come through if it gets built. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

See inside: Derelict 14-bed mansion up for auction after being abandoned 70 years ago

Hainford House comes with 14 bedrooms and 13 acres but requires massive amounts of renovation work. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Lucky there were no casualties’ - firefighters tackling bungalow blaze

Fire crews are tackling a blaze at a bungalow in Fakenham. Picture: Gemma Grand

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

Woman’s death is being treated as murder

A woman's body was found at a premises on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

See inside: Derelict 14-bed mansion up for auction after being abandoned 70 years ago

Hainford House comes with 14 bedrooms and 13 acres but requires massive amounts of renovation work. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Top-rated restaurant to close - 10 years to the day since it opened

Desmond Baldry from Desmond's in Kirkley, which will close this week after 10 years in the town. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Millionaire boss slams Norwich council for banning his vans

Andre Serruys and daughter Annie at the half-finished restaurant in the Pedro's building. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

‘Lucky there were no casualties’ - firefighters tackling bungalow blaze

Fire crews are tackling a blaze at a bungalow in Fakenham. Picture: Gemma Grand

New Aldi store to open at retail park

Gateway Retail Park in Lowestoft where the new Aldi store will open. Picture: Urban Edge Architecture

Sinkhole opens up in Norwich city centre

A sinkhole has appeared on Muspole Street. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Active Fakenham Week events announced with new cycle partnership

Tina Burdett of EACH and Richard Crook of Active Fakenham presenting their charity partnership PICTURE: Active Fakenham
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists