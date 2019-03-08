NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE UNDER THE LICENSING ACT 2003

MAKE NOTICE that Shelley Anne Coventry Has applied to Broadland District Council for a Premises Licence For the Royal Norwich Golf Club Limited, Weston Hall Road, Weston Longville, Norwich, NR9 5JW The licensable activities proposed to carry on or from the premises include the sale of alcohol, sporting events and weddings. Monday to Sunday, 07:00 — 23:00 with any late night events finishing at 02:00.

Any person wishing to object to the grant of the Licence should write to the Licensing Team, Broadland District Council, Thorpe Lodge, 1 Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich NR7 ODU. The licensing register can be inspected during the Councils normal opening hours at the Council offices. It is an offence to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000. Objections must be received by Broadland District Council Licensing Team in writing no later than 31st July 2019