LOCAL GOVERNMENT FINANCE ACT 1992: SECTION 30

PUBLISHED: 16:47 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 06 March 2019

NORWICH CITY COUNCIL

COUNCIL TAX

Notice is hereby given that, at its meeting on 26 February 2019, Norwich City Council, in accordance with Section 30 of the Local Government Finance Act, 1992, set the following as the amounts of Council Tax for the financial year commencing on 1 April 2019 for each of the categories of dwellings shown below: -

Notice is hereby given that, at its meeting on 26 February 2019, Norwich City Council, in accordance with Section 30 of the Local Government Finance Act, 1992, set the following as the amounts of Council Tax for the financial year commencing on 1 April 2019 for each of the categories of dwellings shown below: -

Valuation Bands

A B C D E F G H

Norwich City Council 2176.09 £205.43 £234.78 £264.13 £322.83 2381.52 £440.22 £528.26

Norfolk County Council £844.13 £984.82 21,125.50 £1,266.19 £1,547.56 £1,828.93 £2,110.32 £2,532.38

Adult Social Care £64.03 £74.70 £85.38 £96.05 £117.40 £138.75 £160.08 £192.10

Norfolk Police Authority 2168.72 £196.84 £224.96 £253.08 £309.32 £365.56 2421.80 £506.16

TOTAL COUNCIL TAX £1,252.97 £1,461.79 £1,670.62 £1,879.45 £2,297.11 £2,714.76 £3,132.42 £3,758.90

1 March 2019

Anton Bull, Norwich City Council, Director of Business Services, City Hall, St Peter’s Street, Norwich NR2 1 NH

