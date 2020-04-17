Search

Advanced search

DISPOSAL OF LAND PURSUANT TO SECTION 123 LOCAL GOVERNMENT ACT 1972

PUBLISHED: 00:00 03 April 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

OTICE IS HEREBY given that North Norfolk District Council intends to dispose of the Property as described in the Schedule below (“the Property”) being a strip of land at Cooper Road, Sheringham, Norfolk. Please contact the Estates team on 01263 516337 to view a plan showing the Property.

North Norfolk District Council

You may also want to watch:

DISPOSAL OF LAND PURSUANT TO SECTION 123 LOCAL GOVERNMENT ACT 1972

NOTICE IS HEREBY given that North Norfolk District Council intends to dispose of the Property as described in the Schedule below (“the Property”) being a strip of land at Cooper Road, Sheringham, Norfolk. Please contact the Estates team on 01263 516337 to view a plan showing the Property. Any representation or objection to the disposal must be in writing and addressed to the Estates and Assets Strategy Manager at North Norfolk District Council, Holt Road, Cromer, NR27 9EN to arrive not later than 5pm on 17/04/2020 Schedule

A strip of Open Space land off Cooper Road, Sheringham, Norfolk

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Six more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk as UK reaches new record for testing

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Full-time residential use of Norfolk caravan and chalet park approved

Alder Country Park in North Walsham. Picture: Google Maps

Boarded-up McDonald’s and empty buses: Norwich during coronavirus lockdown

Norwich city centre during Coronavirus lockdown 31st March 2020. Cattle Market Street, empty.Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Lotus offers government Norfolk HQ as hospital in ‘protect and preserve’ plan

Phil Popham, Lotus CEO. Pic; Archant

A family with six children at home share self-isolation tips during coronavirus

Gareth Hunt with his partner Ellie Godbold and five of their 13 children, Rheanna, Annemarie, Daisy, Lily and Poppy. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard seal off South Quay in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Six more coronavirus deaths in Norfolk as UK reaches new record for testing

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Five-step plan for testing as government promise to escalate testing to 100,000 a day

Screen grab of Health Secretary Matt Hancock who has tested positive for coronavirus, answering questions from the media via a video link during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday April 2, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: PA Video/PA Wire

Three pay and display machines for Norfolk beauty spot

Two pay and display machines will be installed at Cley Marshes Visitor Centre on the north Norfolk coast. Picture: RICHARD OSBOURNE

Full-time residential use of Norfolk caravan and chalet park approved

Alder Country Park in North Walsham. Picture: Google Maps

Boarded-up McDonald’s and empty buses: Norwich during coronavirus lockdown

Norwich city centre during Coronavirus lockdown 31st March 2020. Cattle Market Street, empty.Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN
Drive 24