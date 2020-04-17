DISPOSAL OF LAND PURSUANT TO SECTION 123 LOCAL GOVERNMENT ACT 1972

NOTICE IS HEREBY given that North Norfolk District Council intends to dispose of the Property as described in the Schedule below (“the Property”) being a strip of land at Cooper Road, Sheringham, Norfolk. Please contact the Estates team on 01263 516337 to view a plan showing the Property. Any representation or objection to the disposal must be in writing and addressed to the Estates and Assets Strategy Manager at North Norfolk District Council, Holt Road, Cromer, NR27 9EN to arrive not later than 5pm on 17/04/2020 Schedule

A strip of Open Space land off Cooper Road, Sheringham, Norfolk