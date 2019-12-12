Search

UK Parliamentary General Election

PUBLISHED: 00:00 07 February 2020

Public Notice

Notice is given that the returns and declarations as to expenses of all candidates standing in the UK Parliamentary General Election held on Thursday 12 December 2019 in the North Norfolk constituency are available for public inspection at the Electoral Services Office

Thursday 12 December 2019

NORTH NORFOLK CONSTITUENCY RETURN OF CANDIDATE EXPENSES

Notice is given that the returns and declarations as to expenses of all candidates standing in the UK Parliamentary General Election held on Thursday 12 December 2019 in the North Norfolk constituency are available for public inspection at the Electoral Services Office (located at North Norfolk District Council, Holt Road, Cromer, NR27 9EN) between the hours of 10:00am and 4:00pm on Mondays to Fridays (excepting bank holidays) for a period of two years after the date each respective return and declaration was submitted to me.

Steve Blatch

Returning Officer

