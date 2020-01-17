Search

DISPOSAL OF LAND

PUBLISHED: 00:00 03 January 2020

Notice is hereby given that North Norfolk District Council intends to dispose of the Property as described in the Schedule below ("the Property"). A plan showing the Property may be inspected at Main Reception of North Norfolk District Council, Holt Road, Cromer, NR27 9EN during normal office hours.

North Norfolk District Council

DISPOSAL OF LAND PURSUANT TO SECTION 123 LOCAL GOVERNMENT ACT 1972

Any representation or objection to the disposal must be in writing and addressed to the Estates and Assets Strategy Manager at North Norfolk District Council, Holt Road, Cromer, NR27 9EN to arrive not later than 5pm on Friday 17th January 2020. Schedule

A parcel of Open Space at land off Cabbell Park, Cromer. (as shown edged red on the plan referred to above)

Explanatory Note

a) The definition of "disposal" under section 123 of the Local Government Act 1972 is broad and includes the grant of leases and licences as well as freehold disposals.

