(OFF-STREET PARKING PLACES) (VARIATION NO.10) ORDER 2019 NOTICE OF MAKING

PUBLISHED: 00:00 29 November 2019

The North Norfolk District Council (hereinafter referred to as "the Council") in accordance with The Local Authorities' Traffic Orders Regulations 1996 HEREBY GIVES NOTICE that the Council has approved the above-mentioned

NORTH NORFOLK

DISTRICT COUNCIL

THE NORTH NORFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

(OFF-STREET PARKING PLACES) (VARIATION NO.10) ORDER 2019

NOTICE OF MAKING

The North Norfolk District Council (hereinafter referred to as "the Council") in accordance with The Local Authorities' Traffic Orders Regulations 1996 HEREBY GIVES NOTICE that the Council has approved the above-mentioned

Order amending the North Norfolk District Council (Off StreetParking Places) and Civil Enforcement Order 2012 as previously amended by; the North Norfolk District Council (Off StreetParking Places) (Variation No 1) Order 2012, the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.2) Order 2013 and the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.3) Order 2014, the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.4) Order 2016 the North Norfolk District Council Notice of Variation No.5 the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.6) Order 2018, the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.7) Order 2018, the North Norfolk District Council (Off StreetParking Places) (Variation No.8) Order 2019 and the North Norfolk District Council (Off StreetParking Places) (Variation No.9) Order 2019 (hereinafter together referred to as "the Off-Street Parking Places Order 2012").

The effect of the Variation Order will be as follows: -

1. By amending the Schedule of the Off Street Parking Places Order 2012 to include the Millers Walk car park, Fakenham and to introduce charges as stated in the schedule available for inspection at the North Norfolk District Council offices.

2. By amending the Schedule of the Off Street Parking Places Order 2012 to include: (a) Drivers using the Electric Vehicle parking bays located in any of the Council's car parks will be required to pay the relevant parking charge for the car park. Details of the charges applicable at each car park can be seen on the tariff boards located in each car park or on the Council's website www.north-norfolk.gov.uk. There is a separate charge for the use of electricity whilst recharging.

(b) Certain bays are for the use of Electric Vehicles only then no person shall park in any such bay unless: (i) the vehicle is an Electric Vehicle, and (ii) the vehicle is connected to the Electric Vehicle Charging Post relating to that parking bay.

(c) Vehicles must be connected to the recharging post relating to the Electric Vehicle parking bay. The Order will come into force on 30 November 2019.

The above variations to the 2012 Off Street Parking Places Order are made by the North Norfolk District Council (Off StreetParking Places) (VARIATION NO.10) ORDER 2019 (hereinafter referred to as "the Order"). If any person wishes to question the validity of the Order or of any of its provisions on the grounds that it or they are not within the powers conferred by The Local Authorities' Traffic Orders Regulations 1996 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act") or that any requirement of the Act or of any instrument made under the Act has not been complied with that person may within six weeks from the date on which the Order was made apply for the purpose to the High Court.

Dated: 28 November 2019

