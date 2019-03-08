North Norfolk District Council THE NORTH NORFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL (OFF-STREET PARKING PLACES) (VARIATION NO.10) ORDER 2019

The effect of the Variation Order will be as follows:- 1. By amending the Schedule of the Off-Street Parking Places Order 2012 to include the Millers Walk car park, Fakenham and to introduce charges as stated in the schedule available for inspection at the Council offices. 2. By amending the Schedule of the Off-Street Parking Places Order 2012 to include: (a) Drivers using the Electric Vehicle parking bays located in any of the Council's car parks will be required to pay the relevant parking charge for the car park. Details of the charges applicable at each car park can be seen on the tariff boards located in each car park or on the Council's website www.north-norfolk.gov.uk. There is a separate charge for the use of electricity whilst recharging. (b) Certain bays are for the use of Electric Vehicles only then no person shall park in any such bay unless: (i) the vehicle is an Electric Vehicle, and (ii) the vehicle is connected to the Electric Vehicle Charging Post relating to that parking bay. (c) A provision that vehicles must be connected to the recharging post relating to the Electric Vehicle parking bay.

The North Norfolk District Council (hereinafter referred to as "the Council") in accordance with 1 The Local Authorities' Traffic Orders (Procedure) (England & Wales) Regulations 1996 and all other statutory enabling powers HEREBY GIVES NOTICE that the Council proposes to vary the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) and Civil Enforcement Order 2012, the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No 1) Order 2012, the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.2) Order 2013 the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.3) Order 2014 the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.4) Order 2016 the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.5) Order 2017 the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.6) Order 2018, the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.7) Order 2018, and, the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.8) Order 2019 (hereinafter together referred to as "the Off-Street Parking Places Order 2012").

1. By amending the Schedule of the Off-Street Parking Places Order 2012 to include the Millers Walk car park, Fakenham and to introduce charges as stated in the schedule available for inspection at the Council offices.

2. By amending the Schedule of the Off-Street Parking Places Order 2012 to include: (a) Drivers using the Electric Vehicle parking bays located in any of the Council's car parks will be required to pay the relevant parking charge for the car park. Details of the charges applicable at each car park can be seen on the tariff boards located in each car park or on the Council's website www.north-norfolk.gov.uk. There is a separate charge for the use of electricity whilst recharging.

(b) Certain bays are for the use of Electric Vehicles only then no person shall park in any such bay unless: (i) the vehicle is an Electric Vehicle, and (ii) the vehicle is connected to the Electric Vehicle Charging Post relating to that parking bay.

(c) A provision that vehicles must be connected to the recharging post relating to the Electric Vehicle parking bay.

The above proposed variations to the Off-Street Parking Places Order 2012 shall be made by the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No. 10 Order 2019 (herein referred to as "the Variation Order").

The following documents, namely:

1) A copy of the Variation Order as drafted,

2) A copy of the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) and Civil Enforcement Order 2012,

3) A copy of the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No 1) Order 2012,

4) A copy of the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.2) Order 2013

5) A copy of the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.3) Order 2014

6) A copy of the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.4) Order 2016

7) A copy of the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.5) Order 2017

8) A copy of the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.6) Order 2018

9) A copy of the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.7) Order 2018

10) A copy of the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.8) Order 2019

11) A copy of the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.9) Order 2019

12) A copy statement setting out the Council's reasons for proposing to make the Variation Order, and

13) The Schedule attached to the Variation Order may be inspected until the 5th December 2019 at the Council's main offices at Holt Road, Cromer, Norfolk, between the hours of 9.30am and 4.30pm on Mondays to Fridays inclusive, between the hours of 9.00am and 1.00pm, and 2.00pm and 4.30pm.

If any person wishes to object to the proposals, the objection, with the grounds for making it, should be made in writing to the individual indicated in the following paragraph not later than the 14th November 2019.

All objections and other representations relating to the Variation Order must be made in writing to Karl Read, Leisure & Locality Services, Council Offices, Holt Road, Cromer, Norfolk, NR27 9JA.

Dated: 24 October 2019

Steve Blatch/Nick Baker Joint Heads of Paid Service