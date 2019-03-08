Search

THE NORTH NORFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL(OFF-STREET PARKING PLACES) (VARIATION NO.9) ORDER 2019

PUBLISHED: 00:00 05 August 2019

The North Norfolk District Council (hereinafter referred to as "the Council") in accordance with The Local Authorities' Traffic Orders (Procedure) (England & Wales) Regulations 1996 and all other statutory enabling powers HEREBY GIVES NOTICE that the Council proposes to vary the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) and Civil Enforcement Order 2012, the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No 1) Order 2012, the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.2) Order 2013 the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.3) Order 2014 the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.4) Order 2016 the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.5) Order 2017 the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.6) Order 2018, the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.7) Order 2018, and, the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.8) Order 2019 (hereinafter together referred to as "the Off-Street Parking Places Order 2012").

The effect of the Variation Order will be as follows:-

1. By amending the Schedule of the Off-Street Parking Places Order 2012 to include the Land off Coast Road, Bacton, and to introduce charges as agreed in Cabinet Report in line with Council Policy of No Free Parking, enforceable area to include landscaped area and all verges to prevent unauthorised and inconsiderate parking, to facilitate visitor parking and support the local tourism industry.

The above proposed variations to the Off-Street Parking Places Order 2012 shall be made by the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No. 9 Order 2019 (herein referred to as "the Variation Order"). The following documents, namely:

1) A copy of the Variation Order as drafted,

2) A copy of the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) and Civil Enforcement Order 2012,

3) A copy of the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No 1) Order 2012,

4) A copy of the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.2) Order 2013

5) A copy of the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.3) Order 2014

6) A copy of the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.4) Order 2016

7) A copy of the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.5) Order 2017

8) A copy of the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.6) Order 2018

9) A copy of the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.7) Order 2018

10) A copy of the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.8) Order 2019

11) A copy statement setting out the Council's reasons for proposing to make the Variation Order, and

12) The Schedule attached to the Variation Order may be inspected until the 12th September 2019 at the Council's main offices at Holt Road, Cromer, Norfolk, between the hours of 9.30am and 4.30pm on Mondays to Fridays inclusive, between the hours of 9.00am and 1.00pm, and 2.00pm and 4.30pm.

If any person wishes to object to the proposals, the objection, with the grounds for making it, should be made in writing to the individual indicated in the following paragraph not later than the 22nd August 2019.

All objections and other representations relating to the Variation Order must be made in writing to Karl Read, Leisure & Locality Services, Council Offices, Holt Road, Cromer, Norfolk, NR27 9JA.

Dated: 1st August 2019

Steve Blatch/Nick Baker Joint Heads of Paid Service

