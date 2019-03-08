Search

MARINE AND COASTAL ACCESS ACT 2009 APPLICATION FOR THE STRENGTHENING OF LEGS ON CROMER PIER

PUBLISHED: 00:00 09 July 2019

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that NORTH NORFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine licence to undertake works to strengthen 9 legs on Cromer Pier. Plans showing the position of the works may be inspected at North Norfolk District Council, Council Offices, Holt Road, NR27 9EN

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that NORTH NORFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine licence to undertake works to strengthen 9 legs on Cromer Pier. Plans showing the position of the works may be inspected at North Norfolk District Council, Council Offices, Holt Road, NR27 9EN

Copies of the application and associated information may be viewed on line in the Public Register at www.gov.uk/check-marine-licence-register.

Representations in respect of the application should ordinarily be made by:

- Visiting the MMO public register at https:// marinelicensing. marinemanagement.org.uk/ mmofox5/fox/live/MMO_ PUBLIC_REGISTER/ search?area=3 and accessing the 'make a comment? section of case reference MLA/2019/00149;

However, we will also accept representations via the following formats:

- By email to marine.consents@ marinemanagement.org.uk; or alternatively

- By letter addressed to Marine Management Organisation, Lancaster House, Hampshire Court, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 7YH

In all cases, correspondence must:

- Be received within 28 days of the date of the first notice Thursday 4th July 2019.

- Quote the case reference; and

- include an address to which correspondence relating to the representation or objection may be sent. The Marine Management Organisation will pass to the applicant a copy of any objection or representation we receive.

