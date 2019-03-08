Search

NORTH NORFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL THE NORTH NORFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL (OFF-STREET PARKING PLACES) (VARIATION NO.8) ORDER 2019

PUBLISHED: 10:17 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:17 27 June 2019

The North Norfolk District Council (hereinafter referred to as "the Council") in accordance with The Local Authorities' Traffic Orders (Procedure) (England & Wales) Regulations 1996 and all other statutory enabling powers HEREBY GIVES NOTICE that the Council proposes to vary the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) and Civil Enforcement Order 2012, the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No 1) Order 2012, the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.2) Order 2013 the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.3) Order 2014 the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.4) Order 2016 the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.5) Order 2017 the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.6) Order 2018, and the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.7) Order 2018 (hereinafter together referred to as "the Off-Street Parking Places Order 2012").

The effect of the Variation Order will be as follows:-

1. By amending the Schedule of the Off-Street Parking Places Order 2012 to include part of Potter Heigham, Staithe, and to introduce a 30-minute loading and unloading period as stated in the schedule available for inspection. This will help prevent vehicles parking on this site and blocking the area for other users, and the Broad Authority. It will also ensure access to the Broads and this site is increased for visitors.

The above proposed variations to the Off-Street Parking Places Order 2012 shall be made by the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No. 8) Order 2019 (herein referred to as "the Variation Order").

The following documents, namely:

1) A copy of the Variation Order as drafted,

2) A copy of the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) and Civil Enforcement Order 2012,

3) A copy of the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No 1) Order 2012,

4) A copy of the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.2) Order 2013

5) A copy of the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.3) Order 2014

6) A copy of the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.4) Order 2016

7) A copy of the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.5) Order 2017

8) A copy of the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.6) Order 2018

9) A copy of the North Norfolk District Council (Off-Street Parking Places) (Variation No.7) Order 2018

10) A copy statement setting out the Council's reasons for proposing to make the Variation Order, and

11) The Schedule attached to the Variation Order may be inspected until the 8th August 2019 at the Council's main offices at Holt Road, Cromer, Norfolk, between the hours of 9.30am and 4.30pm on Mondays to Fridays inclusive, between the hours of 9.00am and 1.00pm, and 2.00pm and 4.30pm.

If any person wishes to object to the proposals, the objection, with the grounds for making it, should be made in writing to the individual indicated in the following paragraph not later than the 11th July 2019.

All objections and other representations relating to the Variation Order must be made in writing to Karl Read, Leisure & Locality Services, Council Offices, Holt Road, Cromer, Norfolk, NR27 9JA.

Dated: 27th June 2019

Steve Blatch/ Nick Baker

Joint Heads of Paid Service

