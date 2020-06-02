Public Notice ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTENTION NOT TO PREPARE AN ENVIRONMENTAL STATEMENT

Public Notice Archant

astle Acre Common and West Acre River Restoration project k./The Norfolk Rivers Internal Drainage Board (NRIDB) gives notice of its intention to carry out a river restoration project on the River Nar (SSSI) from Castle Acre Common down towards West Acre (TF 80284 15161 to TF 79539 15018).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Public Notice ANNOUNCEMENT OF INTENTION NOT TO PREPARE AN ENVIRONMENTAL STATEMENT UNDER (REGULATION 5 OF THE ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT (LAND DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENT WORKS) REGULATIONS 1999 AS AMENDED BY SI 2005/1399, SI 2006/618 AND SI 2017/585 Castle Acre Common and West Acre River Restoration project k./The Norfolk Rivers Internal Drainage Board (NRIDB) gives notice of its intention to carry out a river restoration project on the River Nar (SSSI) from Castle Acre Common down towards West Acre (TF 80284 15161 to TF 79539 15018). The proposed improvement works will involve the construction of approximately 800m of new channel through the common. The project will help reduce flood risk, by improving the connection of the river with its floodplain, allowing flood plain storage to be utilised during flooding events. The NRIDB considers that the improvement works are not likely to have significant effects on the environment and does not intend to prepare an environmental statement in respect of them. However, a non-statutory Environmental Action Plan report has been produced to document the potential environmental impacts of the scheme and any associated mitigation measures. An electronic copy of the report is available on request from the address below, or can be viewed at the same address. Any person wishing to make representations in relation to the likely environmental effects of the proposed improvement works should do so, in writing, to the address specified below, within 30 days of the date of publication of this notice. Norfolk Rivers Internal Drainage Board Kettlewell House, Austin Fields Industrial Estate, King’s Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1PH Tel: 01553 819600 info @ wlma.org.uk www.wlma.org.uk/norfolk-idb/public-notices